Nita Ambani’s reaction on son’s wedding with daughter of a diamond merchant

Recently there were rumors that Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani was to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta in December this year. This soon became the talk of the town as Aakash is the eldest son of Mukesh and everyone expects a grand wedding to take place.

Aakash is actively involved in the family business as well. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta who heads a popular diamond brand. The families have reportedly been friends for years and both Aakash and Shloka studied in the same school.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor left teary-eyed after seeing Tina Ambani’s gift about Sridevi

A family friend had told a news agency, “Shloka is a very charming girl, extremely cultured and it’s difficult to say which of the two families is lucky with this upcoming marriage.” However, another source had dismissed the marriage rumors stating, “No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalized. As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone,”

When Nita Ambani was asked about the same, she said.

“Mukesh and I as parents have given our children the freedom to choose their life partners. When my son decides to get married, to whoever it is, we are going to welcome him and wish him all the happiness in the world.” Stay tuned for more updates.