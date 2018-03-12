Prabhas stopped Anushka’s Bollywood Debut; Is He Possessive?

South star Prabhas reportedly stopped Anushka Shetty’s Bollywood debut. The actor allegedly feels that it would be better if they made their Bollywood debut together.

South media used to speculate about the on-screen chemistry of Anushka and Prabhas. South media was done with the rumors as they can clearly see that Prabhas & Anushka’s friendship is going nowhere as they expected.

When it comes to making a Bollywood debut, Prabhas is already busy with the shooting of Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor but now we hear, even Anushka Shetty was recently approached with a Bollywood offer but the latter rejected it only because of Prabhas!

Report says that Prabhas is of the opinion that Anushka should make her Bollywood debut opposite him. He apparently feels that if they make their Bollywood debut together, they will be able to make the most of their onscreen pair and deliver to the fans’ expectations.

Even when Bhaagamathie was being filmed, Prabhas visited the sets to just see how the film is coming along. So it is only natural that he had a word of advice for his colleague and good friend and Anushka, in turn, chose to follow it.

