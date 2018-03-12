Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mary Kom’s academy

Mary Kom- the first Indian female boxer to win an Olympics Medal is all set to open her own boxing academy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation’ in Imphal on March 16 and to be present at the event will be Olympic medallists — boxer Vijender Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Situated at the foot of Langol hills in Manipur’s Imphal West district, Mary Kom’s Boxing Academy, spread across 3.3 acres, is around 10 km from the center of state capital Imphal. It currently houses 45 young boxers, including 20 girls, at the three-story building.

The land was allotted by the Manipur government in 2013, and the academy’s construction was funded by National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

“The foundation is grateful to both central and state government for the establishment of these sports facilities after many years of struggle since its inception in 2006,” it said.

“Expressing their gratitude to PMO for making (it) to the event and formally handover the buildings to the foundation for the promotion of boxing sports.”

A Five-time World And Asian Champion, Mary Kom is also India’s only Woman Boxer With An Olympic Medal (a Bronze Won In London 2012 Games).

The 35-year-old was christened ‘Magnificent Mary’ by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) a few years ago for her stellar career, which also includes an Asian Games gold medal.

The most recent chapter of her extraordinary life journey was becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016 and winning her fifth Asian Championships gold medal a year later.