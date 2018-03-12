Priya Varrier to make her Bollywood Debut opposite this Superstar

Priya Prakash Varrier, the internet sensation whose wink and infectious smile took the nation by storm, might soon be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in her Bollywood debut. According to media reports, Priya Prakash has been approached for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Simmba.

According to reports, the film’s co-producer, Karan Johar, is keen on casting Priya in ‘Simmba’. A news publication quoted a source saying that the role of the lead actress in the film is not very big but Priya, who has become an overnight craze, has grabbed the industry’s attention.

The source went on to say that who better equipped to consolidate the actress’ supremacy on social media in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to overnight fame after a song from her debut Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ went viral. Priya went on to feature in various online memes and garnered over 2 million Instagram followers just a day after her song went viral.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh plays a cop in ‘Simmba’ and the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 21, 2018.

