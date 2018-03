These real-life Bollywood couples have not only looked gorgeous off screen but they have entertained us as well on screen. They looked like a match made in heaven.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Also Read: This Bollywood actress cant go without sex even for an hour: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Hema Malini and Dharmendra