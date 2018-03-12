See why Ayushmann Khurana says this actress cant go an hour without sex

Recently a video of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is going viral on the social media. In this video, both can be seen talking about the sex life openly during a TV show. This show is none other than Vogue BFFs hosted by Neha Dhupia and it is amazing to see our favorite Bollywood unearth dishy details about each other on the show.

In the promo, Ayushmann and Bhumi can be seen chilling and doing fun with each other. Unlike the roles they play, they are quite up and open about everything in person. In the promo, Neha asks her guests how long can they go without sex.

Ayushmann said that he can barely get through outdoor shoot when this question was deflected at Bhumi, her co-star and best friend butted in by saying, she can barely do without it for an hour.

Ohh! isn’t it a big revelation. All three laughed at this cheeky revelation. Even more shocking Bhumi then reveals that she likes it slow and romantic. Ayushmann gave one advice to her future boyfriend: Be patient. Now, that says a lot, no? We can’t wait to catch these live wires on television soon.

These two actors have done two films together so far including Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Fans like their on-screen chemistry. And guess what they are coming together for yet another film, Manmarziyan soon.