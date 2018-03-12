Shhhh!!!! Secret way to read WhatsApp messages without others knowing

Wouldn’t you love to read your sister’s or lover’s messages without them and the sender knowing?

So here is a WhatsApp secret that will help you.

WhatsApp over the past few months has introduced many new updates. The most important of all has been the ‘read receipt’ feature. According to the ‘read receipt’ feature, the double ticks turn blue in color once the recipient has read it.

WhatsApp facilitates the optional feature of turning off the blue tick option. This, however, does not let the sender know whether the receiver has already read his or her message or not. But what if we tell you that you can read messages without letting anyone know and that too with the blue tick optional feature still on! Yes its true, you can read messages without letting the sender know that you have read them. Here’s how you can do that.

HOW TO DO

In the first step, what you receive a text message on WhatsApp, scroll down the notification panel and switch on the airplane mode. After putting the phone on airplane mode, the receiver can open the WhatsApp chat and read the message. After reading them all, close the app and make sure to remove it from the multi-window so that it does not stay open in the background. Later, sync when you go online. After closing the app completely, the user may switch off the airplane mode again.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and interesting features. One of such features is called ‘Delete for Everyone’ option which allows you to delete sent messages for up to seven minutes. This feature allows the user to send a message and later delete it from a group or individual chat within seven minutes of sending it to make it disappear. However, the deleted text will still show after the original message successfully disappears from the chat.

Now go read that secret message which has been bothering you.