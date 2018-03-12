Shocking…! Actor Jayasurya is in his Female Avatar

Actor Jayasurya, who is basking in the glory of his latest flick Captain, is known for his passion to transform into characters.

The teaser of his upcoming film, Njan Marykkutty, which depicts him in a female avatar is now the hot topic of discussion among film enthusiasts.

Njan Marykutty brings filmmaker Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya together after their last venture Punyalan Private limited.

Jayasurya piercing his earlobe for the film had made news recently. The tagline of the film goes, ‘his story is hers too’.