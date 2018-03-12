Shoe hurled at ex-Prime Minister at a religious meeting

To show one’s dislike at an important person, the assailant hurls either a shoe or rotten eggs or other stuff at them.

So did this student.

A former seminary student hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event on Sunday.

During a visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu, as Nawaz reached the rostrum to address the participants of the event, an audience member threw a shoe which hit the former premier on his chest after which he climbed the stage and shouted a slogan while standing in front of Nawaz.

Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt, the attacker was detained by the seminary’s administration and later handed over to the police.

The former prime minister addressed the crowd later on. Nawaz recalled the history of the seminary and praised its late leader, Mufti Naeem, before ending his speech and departing.

Police said the attacker, identified as Talha Munawwar, is a former student of the seminary. He has been shifted to Services Hospital owing to injuries from being beaten up by the seminary staff and students after the incident.

READ ALSO: India coins a new interesting phrase to describe Pakistan at the UN

Moreover, police said they have arrested two other suspicious persons from the seminary.

Talking to a news agency, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who was at the event, said the attacker was chanting slogans in favor of a religious party which carried out a prolonged protest against the government in Islamabad last year for the ruling party’s role in amending the Finality of Prophethood oath of lawmakers.

‘Incident a conspiracy’

Talking to the agency, Allama Raghib Naeemi, the head of the seminary, condemned the incident and said Islam teaches respect.

In a press conference later, he said that though democracy espouses differences of opinion, expressing differences this way is not appropriate.

Our relations with the Sharif family cannot be curtailed through these acts, he said and termed the incident a part of a conspiracy.