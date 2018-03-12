Sridevi’s sister hasn’t spoken anything about her death till now!

Bollywood legend Sridevi passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Boney Kapoor and his children Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are slowly getting back to their routines.

While Janhvi recently resumed shooting for Dhadak, Boney Kapoor was seen heading to Chennai to attend a prayer meeting held for his late wife. However, amidst this Sridevi’s sister, Srilatha was not seen anywhere in the picture and continues to maintain a deafening silence. Srilatha is known to have been with her in days preceding her demise.

However, a source informed the real reason behind it claiming that she has apparently been asked to not speak on the issue. “Srilatha has been asked to remain quiet and out of the picture. We don’t know why. We’ve also heard that Srilatha and her husband Satish will be given ownership of Sridevi’s bungalow in Chennai,” a source close to the Kapoor family told a leading daily.

According to the report, a few properties that were bought from Sridevi’s earnings were registered in her parents’ name for tax savings purposes. After the demise of the actor, the property is expected to be transferred to her sister now.