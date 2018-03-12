Srilatha’s husband opens up about her silence- “Entire family is in support of Boney”

Sridevi’s death brought Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and other members of the family by Boney’s side but Sridevi’s sister Srilatha was nowhere to be seen. Even after more than 15 days of Sridevi’s death, Srilatha continues to remain tight-lipped.

While certain reports suggest that Srilatha has been asked to not speak up on Sridevi’s unfortunate demise, Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy, in an exclusive interview with a Telugu news channel claimed that the actress passed away in grief. He further revealed that due to the financial condition of Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, they were going through a rough patch financially.

He told that “What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her.”

Now as Srilatha still maintains a stoic silence over the matter, her husband, Sanjay Ramaswami has now issued a statement refuting all claims of Sridevi being unhappy and said that the entire family is in support of Boney.

The statement read as “I have been married to Srilatha ( Sridevi’s sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time. There is no truth to this man’s claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife’s silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations. I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout? We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued. We are a very close-knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much”.