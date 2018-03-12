After the Supreme Court ban Triple Talaq still continues

After much arguments and protests, the Triple Talaq was banned by the Supreme Court and its bill was passed in the Parliament.

Despite the Supreme Court ’s banning, a woman from Hyderabad has fallen victim to it after her husband gave her divorce by taking her signature without her consent.

According to the police, the woman, Irfana Begum, who got married in December 2017, accused her husband of physical and mental torture.

Stating that she received a Talaq notice from her husband on February 22, 2018, she claimed that her signatures were taken on the divorce notice by him without her consent.

A case was registered against the husband of the victim under section 420, 417, 498-A of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Further details awaiting.