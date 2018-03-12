These are the most beautiful TV actresses in India : See Pics

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is the beautiful actress in small screen who had acted in number of super hit television daily serials. She has got huge popularity from the goddess characters in the devotional daily serials. She also acted in some other serials in which her role is different from others. Nagin is the popular character of her which made her popular.

2. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses in Television. She has huge fan following in her social media accounts. She has attracted the audience with her amazing performance on screen and with her expressions.

3. Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya Sakhuja is another beautiful actress in small screen. She was the miss India finalist in 2006 who started her career as a model and turned into actress. She has acted in Saas bina Sasural and other TV reality shows.

4. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a beautiful actress who is also a anchor and model. She also acted in the hindi daily serials and films. She is very talented and amazing fitness follower.

5. Anita Hassanandani

Anita is another beautiful actress in small screen who mostly works in hindi daily serials. In the earlier days of her career she acted in many of the south regional movies and later turned into television actress and got recognised by the audience.