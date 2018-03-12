These are the sex-related questions women are too embarrassed to ask

These are the sex-related question women are too embarrassed to ask
Is it normal to for my partner to feel my coil during sex?
Vaginal noises also called as ‘fanny farts or vaginal farts’ are absolutely normal.In fact, say they are an unavoidable part of vaginal sex. Vaginal farts happen because air is pushed into the vagina during sex, which is forcibly pushed out due to thrusting. These are natural so nothing to feel embarrassed about.
In a 2009 study conducted by National Survey of Sexual Health and Behaviour (NSSHB) from Indiana University, there are 3 per cent of women who masturbate more than three times in a week. The reason why women do it less than men is unknown. But masturbation is said to improve mood and vaginal strength in women.
A study conducted by Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, at the University of Toronto, found that though male arousal reflects their sexual orientation the case is not same when it comes to women.
Regardless of their sexuality, women are equally aroused by heterosexual sex porn as by female only sex porn.