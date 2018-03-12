These are the sex-related questions women are too embarrassed to ask

Sex

These are the sex-related question women are too embarrassed to ask

Can my partner fake orgasm? Is it normal?
 
A study published in 2016, in Journal Sexual and Relationship Therapy, found that 30 per cent of North American men said that they do fake an orgasm some time or the other. The issues that cause men to fake orgasm are same as that of women. It can be due to the effect of alcohol, tiredness, stress or some medication. But no orgasm doesn’t mean sex was any less good.
 
 

Is it normal to for my partner to feel my coil during sex?

Though there is no problem or danger in that but you can ask your doctor to refit it for your and your partner’s comfort. If your partner can feel your coil that means it was not fitted properly. The chances of the same are more if your partner has a sensitive penis.
 
Vagina to make noises?
 

Vaginal noises also called as ‘fanny farts or vaginal farts’ are absolutely normal.In fact, say they are an unavoidable part of vaginal sex. Vaginal farts happen because air is pushed into the vagina during sex, which is forcibly pushed out due to thrusting. These are natural so nothing to feel embarrassed about.

Also Read : Here are the reasons why women need more sex than men

 
Masturbation
 

In a 2009 study conducted by National Survey of Sexual Health and Behaviour (NSSHB) from Indiana University, there are 3 per cent of women who masturbate more than three times in a week. The reason why women do it less than men is unknown. But masturbation is said to improve mood and vaginal strength in women.

 
Watching a girl on girl porn. Is it normal?
 

A study conducted by Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, at the University of Toronto, found that though male arousal reflects their sexual orientation the case is not same when it comes to women.

Regardless of their sexuality, women are equally aroused by heterosexual sex porn as by female only sex porn.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR