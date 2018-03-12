These are the things you should never do while charging your smartphone

Here are few tips on how to charge your smartphone and make its battery last longer.

Always charge your phone with its own charger Always charge your phone with its own charger. Unlike laptops, smartphones use a universal charging interface ­ the microUSB port. However, if the charger you use does not match the original, it will affect battery performance, capacity to store charge and overall life (if done repeatedly). Always ensure that the replacement charger’s output voltage (V) and current (Ampere) rating matches the original adapter or is approved by the phone’s manufacturer.

Avoid cheap chargers from unknown manufacturers Avoid cheap chargers from unknown manufacturers. They do not include any safety mechanisms to protect against fluctuation and over charging. Adapter failure could permanently damage the battery and phone.



Try removing the phone’s protective case while charging It is recommended that you remove the phone’s protective case while charging. It is natural for the battery to become slightly warm, but the case may act as a barrier and slow down heat dissipation. If possible, flip the phone over and place it on a soft cloth to protect the display.

Fast chargers are not always the best option

Always using a fast charger might not be the best thing for your battery’s health. This process involves a higher voltage to be sent to the phone’s battery, which results in a rapid rise in temperature. Opt for a normal charging cycle, if your smartphone provides this option in its battery settings. Alternatively, switch to an approved matching regular charger. Never leave your phone charging through the night

Do not leave your phone charging through the night. Overcharging is detrimental to battery health.

Avoid using third-party battery apps Avoid using third-party battery apps. Most of them affect battery life negatively as they constantly run in the background, aggressively shut down other apps; some take over the lockscreen to load advertisements and even recommend apps that will further optimise your smartphone. Also, do not fall for the browser ads that con you into installing an app because your phone is “apparently” low on memory. Try charging your smartphone’s battery upto at least 80%

Whenever you charge, ensure that your battery reaches at least 80% charge. It is not necessary that it should always be topped up to maximum.

Avoid constant recharges Allow the battery to discharge to around 20% before you plug it in. Constant and unnecessary recharges shorten the lifespan of the battery . On the flip side, avoid allowing the battery to lose all power. Buy power banks that promise protection against voltage surge, short circuit, over-current and over charging

To back up your phone battery invest in power banks that promise protection against voltage surge, short circuit, over-current and over charging. These features ensure that the battery pack lasts longer, and they also protect your phone’s battery from overcharging and heating.