This character from Baahubali to get a wax statue at London Madame Tussauds Museum

Actor Sathyaraj who plays Katappa in Baahubali series will soon be immortalized with a wax figure to be installed at Madame Tussauds in London.

As per the latest reports, veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj’s life-size wax statue, dressed in his Kattappa character, will be installed at the famous wax museum. Reportedly Sathyaraj is the only Tamil actor to achieve such an honor.

The film has broken many records. Each and every scene of the film is highly appreciated. The movie also stars Prabhas, Rana Dugabatti, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles.