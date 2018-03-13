Amitabh Bachchan falls ill while shooting for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’

Amitabh Bachchan has taken ill in Jodhpur. The actor has been shooting in the city for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Big B suddenly fell ill while shooting in Jodhpur and preparations to rush him to Mumbai are currently being made. A team of doctors was rushed from Mumbai to Jodhpur in a charter plane to attend to the 75-year-old actor.

According to sources, Amitabh Bachchan’s health has shown improvement. Doctors have advised rest to Amitabh Bachchan. Sources say doctors will check his health again in the evening.

As per sources, doctors will be giving a final call on whether Amitabh Bachchan will be brought to Mumbai or will he stay in Jodhpur in the evening. Till then, the charter plane will remain in Jodhpur.

The doctor treating Big B is a renowned gastroenterologist Jayant Barve.

