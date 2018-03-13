bollywood-actress-accused-sunny-leone-of-giving-her-number-to-porn-industry

Rakhi Sawant has come up with some serious allegations against Sunny Leone. The controversial diva has alleged that the Sunny Leoone actress gave her phone number to people from the adult film industry in Los Angeles, who are now calling her to act in adult films.

Rakhi Sawant alleged that she was asked by those people for her videos and medical certificate. She allegedly said she was being offered a ‘good amount’, but she was not interested in doing such work.

“Sunny Leone has given my number to the adult entertainment industry. I am getting calls from people there. They are asking for my videos and medical certificate and are offering me good amount. But I am not at all interested in doing such work. I will die but will never ever get into that world. I am an Indian girl and I know my values. Mein dil se Hindustani hoon( I’m an Indian by heart). When I asked them how they got my number, they took Sunny Leone’s name,” Sawant told

Sawant further said that Sunny called her from an unknown number and asked her if she was jealous of her.

“After I posted the congratulating videos for the former porn star, she called me from unknown number and was asking if I am jealous of her. Why will I be? I have done good work in the B-Town. I have brought the trend of remix. People can sit with family to watch my work. However, I just hope people from porn industry don’t misuse my name and number,” she added.

Sawant had recently posted some videos on Instagram congratulating Sunny for her newly born twins.

Rakhi has also sent screenshots of the messages that she had received from a person named Robert and Jory Wilson from an upcoming production house, Third Movies, located in the Los Angeles.

But the actress is not ready to file a legal case against Sunny as she has said that she does not have any ‘solid proof’ against Sunny.

However, she also said, she doesn’t believe that Sunny will do such a nasty thing to her. “Go and google my name. I am a Bollywood actress and not a porn star,” is what she apparently told those who contacted her.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are yet to respond to Rakhi Sawant’s accusations.

