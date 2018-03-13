BREAKING NEWS! FLIGHTS CANCELLED BY AUTHORITIES

This is a breaking news. Flights have been canceled by the authorities.

Trouble brews for Indigo as 47 of its flights have been canceled. The Indigo flights face turbulence.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the cancelation.

8 Indigo flights and 3 GoAir have been canceled. The flights were grounded over engine troubles. The Delhi-Mumbai air route has been badly affected.

A 320 neo jets have been grounded after mid-air scare.

Further details awaiting.