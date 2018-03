This is a breaking news. Naxals have attacked in Chhattisgarh.

In Sukhma, Chhattisgarh Naxals have attacked the Army. A mine-proof vehicle was blown up by the culprits.

8 CRPF jawans have been martyred and 3 of them injured.

The battle between the CRPF and the Naxals have been going on since 8 AM this morning.

Further details awaiting.