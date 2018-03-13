Donald Trump gets ready to welcome Saudi Arabia Prince

Political leaders meet and greet each other, holding meetings, functions, and talks to strengthen their ties.

US President Donald Trump will host Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on March 20, the White House said Monday.

“The president looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in announcing the meeting.

Further details awaiting.