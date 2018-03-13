Famous Bollywood Singer Arrested For This Reason

Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on 12 March detained at the Versova police station after a road accident.

Aditya Narayan’s Mercedes Benz rammed his car into an auto, injuring the driver and a woman passenger was arrested and later released on bail, also he received minor injuries.

The singer was booked under IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Aditya took the injured to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment, the official added. The driver of the rickshaw is admitted in the ICU while the passenger has fractured her leg.

Aditya has sung some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’ and ‘Tattad Tattad’.

