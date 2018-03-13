Gautami opens up on Her Daughter Debut In Kollywood

Gautami has denied the buzz around her daughter Subbulakshmi making debut in Kollywood. The rumours of Gautami’s daughter being featured as the female lead for director Bala’s ongoing movie Varma were circulated on the social media platforms yesterday.

The Actress has taken her official Twitter page to give a clarification on the news. Gauthami posts that the buzz regarding this is not true and her daughter Subbulakshmi is committed to her studies and also added that Subbulakshmi has no plans for acting.

Taken aback to see news about my daughter’s acting debut. Subhalaxmi is committed to her studies and has no plans for acting now. Thank you all for your blessings on her. — Gautami (@gautamitads) March 13, 2018

