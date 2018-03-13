Hadiya about the recent SC order and her religious faith

The Supreme Court on 8 March set aside the May 2017 Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan. The decision of the top court came as a huge relief for the 25-year-old Hadiya and her husband.

The Supreme Court had said that Hadiya was at absolute liberty to choose whom to marry. Days after the top court’s decision, Hadiya addressed a press conference and told the media that the entire fuss was over her embracing Islam. “I did not convert to Islam because I wanted to get married. I converted because I believe in Islam,” Hadiya said on Monday.

No other person in the country should experience the pain and suffering like the one she underwent, Hadiya said.

Flanked by her husband Shafin Jahan, Hadiya said she got freedom and justice from the apex court and thanked all those who stood by her during the legal battle.

“There should be no more controversies over me,” she said.

Hadiya is pursuing her mandatory house surgeon internship at the Sivaraj Homeopathic Medical College and Research Institute in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district for completing her Bachelor in Homoeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.

The apex court had in August last year asked the National Investigation Agency to probe the case of conversion and marriage of Hadiya, as the agency claimed a “pattern” was emerging in Kerala.

The matter came to the fore when Jahan had challenged a Kerala High Court order annulling his marriage with her and sending the woman to her parents’ custody.

On November 27 last, the supreme court had freed Hadiya from her parents’ custody and sent her to college to pursue her studies, even as she had pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her husband.

The high court had in May last year annulled the marriage terming it as an instance of ‘love jihad’, following which Jahan had approached the apex court.