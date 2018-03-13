Here’s the list of top glamorous actresses in Tollywood – See Pics

1).Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has emerged as one of the hottest faces of the South Indian cinema, Shruti is the women who topped this list of beautiful and hottest South Indian actresses. Shruti Born Was 28 January 1986 in Chennai. Shruti Haasan debut in the Hindi language film Chachi 420, singing a duet with her father, who also directed the film.

2). Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the beautiful and gorgeous South Indian actresses that needs no introduction. Having worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2005, she made her acting debut in the age of 15 in the Bollywood film, “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”, Tamannaah Born was 21 December 1989 in Mumbai.

3). Samantha

His Full Name is Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Born Was 28 April 1987 in Chennai. Beautiful actress Samantha is the most successful actress in the South film industry. In just a few days, she is getting married to Naga Chaitanya.

4). Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana Born Was on 1 November 1987 in Mumbai, She is one of the beautiful and gorgeous Heroines In Tollywood. She made her debut in the Telugu film Devadasu, which became the year’s first major commercial success. She debuted in Tamil with “Kedi”.