Hero MotoCorp launches 2018 edition Passion PRO and Passion XPRO in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched its 2018 edition Passion PRO and Passion XPRO in India.The new Passion Pro is priced at Rs 53,189 and the Passion XPro at Rs 54,189 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The new Passion PRO draws its performance from a BS-IV compliant 110cc TOD (Torque on Demand) engine, producing a maximum power output of 9.4bhp and maximum torque of 9Nm. This represents 12 per cent more power and torque than its previous generation, according to Hero MotoCorp.

The motorcycle also offers a slew of safety and utility features, such as Digital-Analog meter with digital Fuel Gauge, trip meter, All Time Headlamp On (AHO) and side stand indicator.

The motorcycle is available in five metallic colour schemes – Sports red, Black monotone, Force silver metallic, Heavy grey metallic, Frost blue metallic. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants.

The Passion XPro comes with a BS-IV compliant 110cc (Torque on Demand) engine, producing a maximum power output of 9.4bhp and maximum torque of 9Nm.

The motorcycle will be available in five premium dual-tone colour palettes – Sports red with black, Black with sports, Black with techno blue, Black with heavy grey, Force silver with black. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants.