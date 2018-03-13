Jhanvi restarts gym habit after mother’s death: See Pics

Jhanvi and Khushi were in for the shock of their life as her mother Sridevi suddenly passed away due to accidental drowning.

Few weeks after her mother Sridevi’s death Janhvi pushed herself to resume work and shoot the remaining scenes of her debut film ‘Dhadak.’

Also Read: See some moments in Pics: Jhanvi Kapoor so happy with Akshat Rajan

According to reports in SpotBoye, earlier today she was spotted at the gym. May she is just moving forward from the haunting demise of her mother.

Jhanvi and sister Khushi was spotted last night walking out of the Mumbai airport while returning back from Chennai, where the family had organized a prayer meeting for Kollywood stars in honor of Sridevi.