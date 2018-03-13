Mohammed Shami – Hasin Jahan Controversy : Here’s the real reason behind the issues

A shocking twist in the case of Mohammed Shami – Hasin Jahan, sources claimed that one of the reasons behind this matter is “Hasin Farm House”.

As per the source, the cricketer wanted to set up a sports academy in Amroha (UP) which is his hometown and for the same purpose, he has bought land of 60 acres (150 bigha). It is said that Shami invested Rs. 10 crores in the farmhouse but this did not go well with his wife Hasin as she wanted him to buy land and property in Bengal only.

Presently, Shami is staying in Kolkata as he is representing Bengal in the first class cricket and according to the source close to the family, this property has created a rift between the couple.

Hasin Jahan shocked everyone when she alleged that Shami is having affairs with other women. Not only this, she also accused the cricketer and his family of domestic violence and attempting to murder her. She filed the complaint in Lalbazar police station, Kolkata.

Shami has completely refused all such allegations and said that it is a conspiracy to malign his image and destroy his career. Moreover, he has demanded an investigation into all the allegations charged by Hasin.

On Sunday, Hasin told media,“He is making up all sorts of things to save himself and not answering clearly. He is actually beating around the bush and avoiding questions.”