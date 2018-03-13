“Not only to jiggle my butt, I know acting too”- Andrea Jeremiah

Actress Andrea Jeremiah raised a lot of pertinent questions about the stereotypes in the film industry during Women’s Day celebrations in a popular engineering college in Chennai.

Explaining how male actors have ruled the roost over their counterparts for decades, Andrea said, “Firstly, the film industry is a completely male-dominated industry. If I ask anybody to name the superstars of Indian cinema, they would naturally come up with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. They would not name a woman actor.”

Andrea, who earned the praise of critics and audiences alike for her recent performance as a bold, independent IT employee in the Ram-directed Taramani last year, brought to attention the dearth of good roles for women in the industry.

“This is something very important to me; something I have discovered recently. I did a film called Taramani. After Taramani, I haven’t signed a single film yet. Not a single film. Whereas, a girl who acts opposite Vijay and does nothing except dance in three songs, will sign four or five films on the trot if the film is a hit. After Taramani, where is everybody who loved the film and raved about my performance?” asked Andrea.

Slamming the narrow mindset of filmmakers, Andrea said, “When a woman does a strong role that asks uncomfortable questions, she’s saying, ‘Hello I’m not happy to be a pretty young thing on screen. I want to do more than that. Yes, I can look hot and sexy, and I can act also.’ So write roles for me. Don’t ask me to come on screen and jiggle my butt and wear revealing clothes and be happy with that. I’m not going to be happy with that.”

Andrea is waiting for the release of Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai and Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, which are in various stages of post-production.