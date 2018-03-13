Bollywood singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, the son of Udit Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police official said.

According to reports, Aditya Narayan’s Mercedes Benz hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring a women passenger and its driver near Lokhandwala Circle. Apparently, he took a wrong U-turn, leading to the accident.

The incident took place in front of Indralok building, Lokhandwala back road, Andheri (West). Aditya also sustained a minor injury on his hand.

Another officer from Versova police station said that the injured Rajkumar Palekar(64), the autorickshaw driver, and Surekha Shivekar, the 32-year-old passenger, were taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital by Narayan himself.

Aditya is known for singing some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’ and ‘Tattad Tattad’.