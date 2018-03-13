Protests in Telangana house; Congress MLA throws headphones at Chairman

Till date, no session in the Parliament or the Assembly houses have been peaceful and calm.

So what happened in the Telangana house is no big surprise.

Headphones thrown at governor ESL Narasimhan by an angry Congress Legislative Party (CLP) member accidentally hit Telangana State Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud injuring his right eye on Monday.

The incident happened when an enraged Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threw his headphones directly at governor Narasimhan while he was explaining various measures taken up by the government for the welfare of people, during his customary address to the joint sitting of the TS Legislative Assembly and Council here. The Congress alleged that the governor’s speech was laced with lies.

They also raised slogans, displayed placards and rushed to the well of the Assembly, asking the government about farmers’ suicides and non-fulfillment of ruling TRS electoral promises such as the distribution of three-acre land to each Dalit family and filling all vacant posts in the government.

Congress Party member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said his act was not intended to hurt the council chairman Swamy Goud, “who is a very good man.”

“As there was no mention of farmers’ suicides in the Governor’s speech, we wanted to express our dissent in the House. But, we were not allowed even to proceed to the well of the House. Marshals were pressed to manhandle us in the House. Hence, as a last resort, I hurled the headphones towards the Governor,” he claimed.

After the incident, the House was adjourned and Swamy Goud was rushed to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in the city for immediate treatment. Doctors, who are providing treatment to Swamy Goud, said he needs to be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Taking strong exception to Reddy’s act, ruling TRS members have demanded the House suspend him for a year. “We will initiate disciplinary action against Komatireddy for his rowdyism in the House,” Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

Ruling TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that some of the Congress Party MLAs had attended the House in an inebriated condition. “Strict action should be taken on such members. Komatireddy should be arrested and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him for physically attacking the Chairman Swamy Goud,” he demanded.

Reacting on this incident, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy came to the rescue of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and said ruling TRS members were trying to enact a “drama” alleging that Swamy Goud was severely injured in the incident.

He recalled that the then TRS members like present irrigation minister T Harish Rao had even tried to physically assault the same Governor Narasimhan when he was addressing the State Legislature in the erstwhile united State.

Earlier in the day, Governor Narasimhan, while addressing both the Houses of the State Legislature, said he was confident that the deliberations during the budget session will be constructive and useful in evolving policies to achieve the goal of ‘Bangaru Telangana”.