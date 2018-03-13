Rahul Gandhi with new attack on Finance Minister regarding PNB issue

The Nirav Modi-PNB scam investigations are going on, yet no news has been revealed.

At this point, one would question why the higher officials are quiet. And this is what Rahul Gandhi has to say.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was silent because of his daughter.

Arun Jaitley’s daughter is a lawyer who is engaged by Nirav Modi for legal work.

READ ALSO: Nirav Modi paid off officials in diamonds and gold, culprit coughs up

As the opposition protests over the bank scam continued in Parliament for the second week, Rahul tweeted, “It’s now revealed that our FM’s silence on the PNB scam was to protect his lawyer daughter, who was paid a large retainer by the accused just a month before the scam became public. When other law firms of the accused have been raided by the CBI, why not hers?” The tweet came with the hashtag ‘Modi robs India’ and tagged a media report on the issue.

According to the media report, Jaitley’s son-in-law had confirmed receiving the retainership in December 2017 but added that he canceled the engagement when the PNB scam came to light before any legal work could be referred to it.