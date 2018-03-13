Rajinikanth’S Next Mission After Himalaya, Off To This Place

Rajinikanth geared up to visit the Shivkhori shine which is located in the Raesi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After completing his ongoing spiritual tour in the Himalayas, the actor turned politician will visit the USA for his routine medical check-up.

Though it’s not clear whether there would be a break between these two trips, sources say that Rajinikanth also wants to meet the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram to discuss future political plans. Once Rajinikanth completes these three assignments, he will start shooting for director Karthik Subbraj’s film with Sun Pictures in April.

