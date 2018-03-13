SBI revised charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has substantially reduced charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance (AMB) in savings accounts, which would benefit 25 crore banks’ customers, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The revised charges would be effective from April 1, 2018. This step is taken keeping in view the feedback from various stakeholders, it said.

“We have reduced these charges taking into account the feedbacks and sentiments of our customers. Bank has always focused on keeping the interests of its customers first and this is one of our many efforts towards fulfilling customer expectations. Bank also offers its customers to shift from regular savings bank account to BSBD (Basic Savings Bank Deposit) account on which no charges are levied,” said PK Gupta, MD, Retail & Digital Banking, SBI.

Also Read: More Burden on common man as SBI increases rates

The charges for non-maintenance of AMB for customers in metro and urban centers have been reduced from a maximum of Rs 50 per month plus GST to Rs 15 per month plus GST. Similarly, for semi-urban and rural centers the charges have been reduced from Rs 40 per month plus GST to Rs 12 and Rs 10 per month plus GST respectively.

The bank also clarified that customer always has the option of converting the regular savings bank account to BSBD account, free of charge, in case he desires to avail basic savings bank facilities without being subject to maintenance of AMB.