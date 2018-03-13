A simple and healthy Italian breakfast to start your morning

The wine, the food, the scenery of Italy. Though you all of it at your home, the food you can.
Here is a simple Italian breakfast recipe.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- ITALIAN GARDEN FRITTATA
Serve this pretty frittata with melon wedges for a delicious breakfast or brunch.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.
INGREDIENTS
4 large eggs
6 large egg whites
1/2 cup grated Romano cheese, divided
1 tablespoon minced fresh sage
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 small zucchini, sliced
2 green onions, chopped
2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS
Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup cheese, sage, salt, and pepper until blended.
In a 10-in. broiler-safe skillet coated with cooking spray, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and green onions; cook and stir 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Pour in egg mixture. Cook, covered, 4-7 minutes or until eggs are nearly set.
Uncover; top with tomatoes and remaining cheese. Broil 3-4 in. from heat 2-3 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges.
Health Tip: Using six egg whites, which is equivalent to three whole eggs, saves almost 30 calories and 4 grams fat per serving.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1 slice: 183 calories, 11g fat (5g saturated fat), 228mg cholesterol, 655mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 1g fiber), 18g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat, 1 vegetable.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.