A simple and healthy Italian breakfast to start your morning

Here is a simple Italian breakfast recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

ITALIAN GARDEN FRITTATA

Serve this pretty frittata with melon wedges for a delicious breakfast or brunch.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

4 large eggs

6 large egg whites

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese, divided

1 tablespoon minced fresh sage

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 small zucchini, sliced

2 green onions, chopped

2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup cheese, sage, salt, and pepper until blended.

In a 10-in. broiler-safe skillet coated with cooking spray, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and green onions; cook and stir 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Pour in egg mixture. Cook, covered, 4-7 minutes or until eggs are nearly set.

Uncover; top with tomatoes and remaining cheese. Broil 3-4 in. from heat 2-3 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges.

Health Tip: Using six egg whites, which is equivalent to three whole eggs, saves almost 30 calories and 4 grams fat per serving.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 slice: 183 calories, 11g fat (5g saturated fat), 228mg cholesterol, 655mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 1g fiber), 18g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat, 1 vegetable.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.