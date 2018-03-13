This is the Reason Why Priya Prakash’s Father Restrict Her From Using Mobile

Priya Prakash Varrier has been restricted to use mobile phones says her father Prakash Varrier. The young sensation of Mollywood who has the most number of followers on Instagram and other social media platforms has been denied to use a mobile phone by her Father

Her father Prakash Varrier says that Priya has a mobile phone but no sim and also added that she has been using her mother’s phone till now. She uses the phone only when its connected to the wifi or hotspot says her father who is working in Central Excise department.

Also Read: Why Silk Smitha SLAPPED Shakeela on the set of a film?