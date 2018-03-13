this-is-what-ranbir-kapoor-plans-to-surprise-alia-bhatt-on-her-25th-birthday

Alia, who turns 25 on Thursday (March 15), will also spend her birthday on the sets of Brahmastra. Apparently, Ranbir and Ayan have made some secret plans to celebrate the occasion.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have joined their forces to plan a surprise bash for Alia Bhatt. Revealing the details about the party, “It’s Alia’s 25th birthday, so it’s a landmark year in that sense. Ranbir and Ayan want to make the day special for her, especially since she is away from home. So, they have planned a huge surprise party on the sets for the actress. To add to the fun, they have a particular theme for the bash.”

For Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia are being trained to perform high-octane action sequences and Israeli movement coach Ido Portal along with his student Jonathan Fletcher are guiding them in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, gossip insists Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are kind of dating considering their rampant public appearances but neither have responded to rumours as such. Maybe, they are tired of conjecture or they simply do not care.

Brahmastra has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to release on August 15.

Also Read: This is what Jaya Bachan replies to Naresh Agarwal for his comment “ Naachnewaali Girl”