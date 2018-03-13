While wishing “Happy Birthday “ for the legendary singer Shreya Ghosal

Shreya Ghosal- a Bollywood singer who has always moved her audience with her soulful voice and songs.

Shreya started her singing career at a very young age with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and years later judged the same show where she began her journey.

Over the years, everyone has fallen in love with her melodious voice and soulful songs and many hail her as one of the best female singers of her generation.

In a career spanning more than 15 years, Shreya has given the industry some of the most memorable songs, which further resulted in numerous accolades and adulation from the fans.

The singer is also considered as one of the most versatile singers as well because of her range of songs from soulful tracks to party numbers that she has given over the years.

Besides her beautiful songs, Shreya is also known for her songs like Dil Dooba (Khakee), Tumhe Jo Maine Dekh (Main Hoon Na), Hoth Raseelay (Welcome), Ab Toh Forver (Ta Ra Rum Pum) and Zoobi Doobi (3 Idiots).

As Shreya turned 34 (March 12), what better way it could be than to wish the actor by listing out some of her most soulful tracks.

So, on the occasion of her 34th birthday, let’s check out a list of songs by Shreya that has left us all awestruck.

Bairi Piya

Film: Devdas

Jaadu Hai Nasha

Film: Jism

Agar Tum Mil Jao

Film: Zeher

Piya Bole

Film: Parineeta

Yeh Ishq Haye

Film: Jab We Met

Teri Ore

Film: Singh Is Kinng

Tu Meri Dost Hai

Film: Yuvvraaj

Aadha Ishq

Film: Band Baja Baarat

Teri Meri

Film: Bodyguard

Sunn Rha Hain Na Tu

Aashiqui 2

Let’s wish the singer a Happy Birthday while listening to her melodious songs.