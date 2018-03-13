Some names automatically draw everyone’s attention and we can’t resist slyly seeing them or reading about them. Shakeela & Silk Smitha are one amongst such names. These two actresses popularly known as an adult star & item girl respectively are a rage in the 90’s.

After Silk Smitha, if there’s anyone who is famous for doing adult movies down South then it has to be Shakeela. She is this 90’s actress who has starred in over 100 B-grade movies in languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil. And just today we also got to hear that a biopic is being made on her life with Richa Chadda essaying the iconic role. However, while we were doing our bit of research to know more about Shakeela’s life, we got this interesting scoop about Shakeela and Silk’s love-hate relationship.

The actress during her recent interview shared that one day she had a scene with Silk Smitha. And in the scene she had to slap her and the young actress, then Shakila asked for a rehearsal. But senior, Silk Smitha said she can manage in the take and the actress went with it. Silk Smitha, in the shot, slapped her hard and Shakila felt it has an insult.

She had a relationship with the director by then and due to that, Shakila felt as she could take her place in the industry, Smitha took the advantage of the shooting and really slapped. She said, even after all these years, she still feels the same about the incident. So, she did not go to the shoot for two days after that and one day, when the producers assured that there are no scenes with Silk Smitha anymore she entered the sets.

But as she saw Smitha car from a distance she started moving back to her place but Smitha stopped her and cooled her with a chocolate box she said. Another time, as she is about to go for a show in Kochi, people threatened her that they will kill her if she comes to the show. As another big hero is coming there, she felt that the actor’s fans tried to stop her from sharing the stage with him. Still, she wanted to go but her mother stopped her valiantly, so she decided to stay back shared the seductress.

