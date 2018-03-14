Aamir Khan finally makes his Instagram debut, hits record followers

Finally ,The Birthday boy Aamir Khan decided to surprise fans by activating his Insta account which goes by the name _aamirkhan ( Aamir Khan) and has a dapper looking display picture from one of his recent photoshoots.

He did so a day ahead of his birthday and within a few hours, the follower count shot up to over 221k. Needless to say, his account got verified instantly after that. As we write, the actor’s following stands at 234k.

He has over 23 million followers on Twitter, where as his Facebook page is liked by 15 million people.

Three to four years ago, Aamir joining Instagram had gone viral. However, that was just a fake account. Aamir had tweeted dismissing a fake Instagram account operating in his name. He had written, “Guys, I am not on Instagram. It’s obviously some fake account.”