Abhishek is too concerned about Amitabh Bachchan’s health and says like this

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Jodhpur shooting for his film Thugs Of Hindostan, had fallen ill. According to the reports, a team of doctors was rushed from Mumbai in a chartered plane to Jodhpur.

On Tuesday morning, Big B took to his blog and opened up about his health issues. And this sparked concerns over his health.

“I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again. I will rest and keep informed in process,” the 75-year-old posted on his blog on Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, a team of doctors were rushed from Mumbai to Jodhpur in a charter plane to attend to the Piku actor.

Now, sources close to the Bachchan family say that everything is finally under control, and all’s well.

Abhishek Bachchan had talked about his father in an interview to Filmfare, way back in 2012. He had said that he keeps telling his father that he should work less now and rest. “I am his son; I want him to rest and take care of his health. He has three grandchildren — Navya Naveli, Agastya, and Aaradhya— he should play with them and teach them all the great morals and principles that he taught my sister Shweta and me.”

He had also complained: “Pa doesn’t take care of his health. I want him to be careful but I also know that he is not going to listen to me.”