Another setback for NDA as it loses its Kerala ally

Bharatiya Janata Party’s only ally in Kerala, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), has made its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday. The BDJS is the political hand of the SNDP which is an organisation that works mainly for the backward Ezhavas.

BDJS was launched in 2015 by SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan. Soon both BDJS and BJP joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance, with Natesan’s son Tushar appointed as the party’s head.

However, Natesan and other BDJS members were unhappy with the national leadership of the BJP they failed to address his repeated requests for positions in corporations and in other posts. This lead to his criticism against BJP’s state leadership. Last year Vellapally Natesan made a visit to the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital which gave rise to the speculations that the BDJS would cut ties with the BJP and move to the Left camp.

Natesan, who is the general secretary of SNDP, does not hold any post in the BDJS. It must be noted that SNDP is an organisation working for the upliftment of the Ezhava community that covers over 50 percent of the Hindus in the state.