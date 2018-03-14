AP minister opens about marriage plans of Sai Pallavi and son Ravi Teja

South Indian beauty Sai Pallavi is again in headlines for her alleged affair with a married actor. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh education minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s son actor Ravi Teja has allegedly shown interest in marrying Sai. However, the minister has finally responded to these wedding rumors.

“Media should not fall for such cheap gossip. I am reacting to this gossip because my son is happily married and it would affect his life and also unnecessarily spoil the image of the actress,” Rao said.

Sai has become controversy’s favorite child; previously it was said that she is headstrong and indisciplined, troubles her producers, and also misbehaves on the sets. And now, the alleged affair with a married actor shows she is being targeted by a section of the Telugu film industry. Sai has become a star in very short span, even without acting opposite any big stars.

News Source: Tollywood.com