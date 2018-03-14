Ayodhya land dispute: SC decided to commence hearing today

Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case will continue hearing on Wednesday by the Supreme Court. About 13 petitions were launched over the disputed land which about 2.7 acre land in Ayodhya. The case has been considered most noticed and has been pending over six decades.

A special bench of Chief justice Deepak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will take up 13 appeals against the judgment of the Allahabad High Court. The dispute that evoked the bloodshed was started on December 6, 1992. Hundreds of, a political-religious group named ‘Karsevaks’ collapsed the Babri Masjid Mosque by claiming that the land where Ram was born and considered his birthplace. This communa riot had spread out across the country and killed many lives.

The movement was led by Bharatiya Janatha Party members; BJP leader LK. Advani, and other notable BJP leaders like Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati. In May 2017, a special Central Bureau of Investigation granted bail to the convicts.

Also Read: Breaking News..! Cong MLA Attacks BJP MLA inside House