BCCI decides to take action about Mohammad Shami’s issue

Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has opened up about its opinion about the charges against pacer Mohammad Shami by announcing that an investigation will be held regarding the allegations that Shami did match-fixing. Committee of Administrators (COA) has asked its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) led by Neeraj Kumar to investigate the Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan’s allegations that the cricketer got money from a Pakistani girl.

As per reports, the COA has asked former Delhi Police chief to look into the matter of an alleged “audio recording” of the telephone conversation between Shami and his wife. Earlier, Shami’s wife had alleged that the cricketer took money from a Pakistani girl named ‘Alishba’ after the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai. The BCCI, after keeping Shami’s contract on hold last week, has requested ACSU to submit its report within a week.

As per reports, the COA wants Kumar to investigate the issue based on three aspects such as the identities and antecedents of ‘Mohammad Bhai’ and‘Alishba’, whether any money was actually involved in the alleged affair between Shami and the fixers, and finally the purpose for which Shami received the money if he is found guilty. COA’s letter said, “The COA is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Md. Shami is heard saying another person by the name of ‘Mohammad Bhai’ had sent money to Md. Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of ‘Alishba.”

Earlier, the Kolkata Police had sent a letter to BCCI to disclose Shami’s travel after the last T20 match in South Africa. Shami last played in the third Test in Johannesburg, where he played a crucial role in the team’s emphatic win.