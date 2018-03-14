UP Bihar by-poll results; who will win: LIVE UPDATES

The states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had recently held the voting for the by-polls. This by-polls is crucial as some members have ditched their party for another one.

10:56 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by 1666 votes in Gorakhpur by-election. In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 3607 votes.

10:51 AM

BJP Candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh Leads Over RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam

10:50 AM

BJP Leads in Araria, Bhabhua, RJD Ahead in Jehanabad

10:48 AM

BJP Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 58,225 votes, whereas RJD’s Sarafraz Alam is at second position with 55,334 votes in Araria bypoll.

10:43 AM

BJP Leading in Gorakhpur, Araria, Bhabhua; SP in Phulpur, RJD in Jehanabad

10:41 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 3607 votes in Phulpur by-election.

10:30 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has extended his lead in Phulpur by-election.

10:27 AM

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Results Seat Leading/Winning Party Gorakhpur Lok Sabha BJP Phulpur Lok Sabha SP Bihar By-polls Results Araria Lok Sabha BJP Jehanabad Assembly RJD Bhabhua Assembly BJP

10:24 AM

In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey is leading by 2793 votes. The RJD offered Bhabua seat to the Congress at the last moment which fielded Shambhu Patel.

10:15 AM

BJP is leading with 3,780 votes in Araria by-election. The parliamentary seat was earlier won by the RJD.

10:03 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by over 2000 votes in Gorakhpur by-poll.

9:56 AM

9:54 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has secured a lead of over 3000 votes in Phulpur by-election.

9:52 AM

JD(U) candidate Abhiram Sharma is now leading over RJD’s Uday Yadav in Jehanabad by-election.

9:38 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1500 votes in Phulpur by-election. The seat fell vacant after Keshav Prasad Maurya took over as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

9:36 AM

9:27 AM

BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading over RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam in Araria by-election.

9:20 AM

While the BJP is leading in Gorakhpur, the SP is ahead in Phulpur. The RJD has secured the initial lead in Araria and Jehanabad, whereas the BJP is ahead in Bhabhua.

9:11 AM

9:06 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1400 votes in Phulpur by-election. These are trends from the postal ballots counting. The EVM counting will begin shortly.

9:01 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by 1320 votes over SP’s Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur by-election.

8:55 AM

Of the three Lok Sabha seats that went to by-elections, the BJP is leading in two parliamentary seats – Gorakhpur and Phulpur – while the RJS is ahead in one – Araria. Of the two Assembly seats that went to by-polls, the BJP and the RJD are leading on one each.

8:49 AM

8:42 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla and Kaushalendra Singh Patel are leading from Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seat respectively. BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey is ahead in Bhabhua Assembly by-poll. RJD candidates have taken first lead in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency.

8:28 AM

While RJD is leading Jehanabad by-poll, the BJP is ahead in Bhabhua Assembly constituency. Counting of votes is underway.

8:25 AM

BJP candidates have taken first lead in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls. RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam is leading in Araria.

8:14 AM

Counting of votes for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls results in Uttar Pradesh and Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabhua bye-elections results have begun.

7:38 AM

Counting of votes for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls results in Uttar Pradesh and Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabhua bye-elections results in Bihar will begin shortly. Stay connected with us to get instant updates on results.