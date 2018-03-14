BJP leads in UP-Bihar by-polls results ; LIVE UPDATES

The counting of the polls have been underway for some time now, in certain places it is on its 3rd round. So far the BJP has a lead in this political race that is taking place in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

1:59 PM

RJD is leading by 23,187 with 3,33,050 votes, whereas the BJP is trailing with 3,09,863 votes in Araria by-election.

1:55 PM

The BJP is leading in Bhabua with 40,501 votes, whereas the RJD is ahead in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes.

1:47 PM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes, whereas BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel has secured 1,44,166 votes after the 15th round of counting.

1:46 PM

With the BSP backing its bitter rival Samajwadi Party, the BJP appeared to be heading for a shock defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections.

1:43 PM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by nearly 20,000 votes in Phulpur by-election after the 14th round of counting.

1:33 PM

UP, Bihar Bypoll 2018 Results Live Updates:

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Results Seat Leading/Winning Party Gorakhpur Lok Sabha SP Phulpur Lok Sabha SP Bihar Bypolls Results Araria Lok Sabha RJD Jehanabad Assembly RJD Bhabhua Assembly BJP

1:29 PM

Of the three Lok Sabha seats that went to the by-election, the Samajwadi Party is leading in two – Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The RJD is ahead in Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad Assembly seats. The BJP has maintained a lead in Bhabhua Assembly seat.

1:22 PM

SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 14581 votes over BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla in Gorakhpur by-election.

12:55 PM

SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with a margin of 10,598 with 1,19,427 votes over BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla who has secured 1,08,829 votes after the eighth round of counting.

12:53 PM

SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad is now leading by 10,598 votes over BJP’s Upendra Shukla in Gorakhpur by-election. In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 15,713 votes.

12:38 PM

Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured a massive lead in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is leading in Araria and Bhabhua seats, whereas the RJD is ahead in Jehanabad.

12:28 PM

12:24 PM

SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad is now leading by 3760 votes over BJP’s Upendra Shukla in Gorakhpur by-election.

12:09 PM

BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey is leading in Bhabua by-election after eight rounds of counting with 19,738 votes over Congress’s nominee Shambhu Patel.

12:07 PM

SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 2962 votes over BJP’s Upendra Shukla in Gorakhpur by-election after the fourth round of counting.

12:01 PM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 12,231 votes with 99,557 votes, whereas BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel is trailing with 87,326 votes after eight round of counting.

11:56 AM

In a surprising trend, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured a lead in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. The BJP lost its lead in Araria and now RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam is ahead. Of the two Assembly seats, the RJD and Congress are leading on one each. The BJP-JD(U) combine is trailing in all three seats in Bihar.

11:52 AM

11:52 AM

11:52 AM

11:43 AM

SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading over BJP’s Upendra Shukla in Gorakhpur by-election after the third round of counting.

11:26 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 8199 votes in Phulpur by-election. The parliamentary seat was won by Keshav Prasad Maurya in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

11:14 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has extended his lead to 7000 votes in Phulpur by-election.

11:12 AM

In Jehanabad by-election, RJD candidate Uday Yadav, who is in a direct battle with JD(U)’s Abhiram Sharma, is leading by 15000 votes.

11:06 AM

BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla is leading with 15577 votes, whereas SP’s Praveen Kumar Nishad is at second position with 13911 votes in Gorakhpur by-election.

10:56 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by 1666 votes in Gorakhpur by-election. In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 3607 votes.

10:51 AM

BJP Candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh Leads Over RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam

10:50 AM

BJP Leads in Araria, Bhabhua, RJD Ahead in Jehanabad

10:48 AM

BJP Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading with 58,225 votes, whereas RJD’s Sarafraz Alam is at second position with 55,334 votes in Araria bypoll.

10:43 AM

BJP Leading in Gorakhpur, Araria, Bhabhua; SP in Phulpur, RJD in Jehanabad

10:41 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 3607 votes in Phulpur by-election.

10:30 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has extended his lead in Phulpur by-election.

10:27 AM

10:24 AM

In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey is leading by 2793 votes. The RJD offered Bhabua seat to the Congress at the last moment which fielded Shambhu Patel.

10:15 AM

BJP is leading with 3,780 votes in Araria by-election. The parliamentary seat was earlier won by the RJD.

10:03 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by over 2000 votes in Gorakhpur by-poll.

9:56 AM

9:54 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has secured a lead of over 3000 votes in Phulpur by-election.

9:52 AM

JD(U) candidate Abhiram Sharma is now leading over RJD’s Uday Yadav in Jehanabad by-election.

9:38 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1500 votes in Phulpur by-election. The seat fell vacant after Keshav Prasad Maurya took over as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

9:36 AM

9:27 AM

BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh is leading over RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam in Araria by-election.

9:20 AM

While the BJP is leading in Gorakhpur, the SP is ahead in Phulpur. The RJD has secured the initial lead in Araria and Jehanabad, whereas the BJP is ahead in Bhabhua.

9:11 AM

9:06 AM

SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1400 votes in Phulpur by-election. These are trends from the postal ballots counting. The EVM counting will begin shortly.

9:01 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla is leading by 1320 votes over SP’s Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur by-election.

8:55 AM

Of the three Lok Sabha seats that went to by-elections, the BJP is leading in two parliamentary seats – Gorakhpur and Phulpur – while the RJS is ahead in one – Araria. Of the two Assembly seats that went to by-polls, the BJP and the RJD are leading on one each.

8:49 AM

8:42 AM

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla and Kaushalendra Singh Patel are leading from Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seat respectively. BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey is ahead in Bhabhua Assembly by-poll. RJD candidates have taken first lead in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency.

8:28 AM

While RJD is leading Jehanabad by-poll, the BJP is ahead in Bhabhua Assembly constituency. Counting of votes is underway.

8:25 AM

BJP candidates have taken first lead in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls. RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam is leading in Araria.

8:14 AM

Counting of votes for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls results in Uttar Pradesh and Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabhua bye-elections results have begun.

7:38 AM

Counting of votes for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls results in Uttar Pradesh and Araria, Jehanabad and Bhabhua bye-elections results in Bihar will begin shortly. Stay connected with us to get instant updates on results.