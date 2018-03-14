BJP’s master plan for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections

Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with a master plan in Uttar Pradesh to upset the opposition parties in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The ruling BJP has decided to field 11 candidates for 10 seats which means that a total of 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the biennial polls.

It is speculated that BJP can easily ensure the victory of its eight candidates from UP in the Rajya Sabha elections considering its strength in the state. However, it has made sure that the spare votes will not be wasted by fielded 11 candidates. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was the first to file the nomination papers from the BJP. Other prominent BJP candidates from the state who have filed their nomination papers were Ashok Bajpayi, Anil Jain, Kanta Kardam, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Harnath Singh Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and G V L Narsimha Rao.

However, opposition parties were shocked to find that BJP’s Anil Agarwal has filed his papers as the ninth candidate of the party. Later two more leaders, BJP ‘s state general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar and Salil Bishnoi also filed a set of papers. This shocking movie is now being seen as ‘Plan B’ of the ruling party. Now further plans of the party will be revealed on March 15, the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

On the other hand, opposition party candidates who have filed their papers include BSP’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Mahesh Chandra Sharma of the Jan Sangh, and actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party.