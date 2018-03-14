Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz opens up about casting couch experiences

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has also discussed the issue while speaking to media. While promoting her new film, Raid, she was asked by Bombay Times if young actors in India refrain from speaking about sexual harassment as they are afraid it will adversely affect their careers.

Ileana said, “It might sound cowardly, but I do agree that if you speak out about casting couch, it will end your career. Years ago, a junior artiste down south, who was being propositioned by a big producer, sought my advice on how to deal with it.

I told her that it’s something that I couldn’t decide for her. It is her decision and that nobody could force it on her. Many people have done it and it’s up to her whether she wants to go ahead and do it or not.”

With regard to sexual harassment, she said she would not take it. “As far as exploitation and harassment are concerned, I wouldn’t stand for it. The fact of the matter is that if an A-list star is accused of something like this, you will require a large number of people to come forward, including A-list actresses and actors, to make a difference.

Actors in this country are worshipped. So it will take many voices for people to acknowledge that huge stars could have such an ugly side.” She said.