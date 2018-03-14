Bollywood ‘Raees’ Actor passed away after a cardiac arrest

Renowned Bollywood actor Narendra Jha passes away, at the age of 55, by the result of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday early morning. Jhe passed away at his farmhouse in Wada according to the reports. Jha had faced cardiac arrest twice before the third one and survived the first two times but not made it the third time.

Jha was best known for playing movies like; Mohenjo-Daro, Haider, and Kaabil. Jha had also played the notable role as an antagonist in ‘Mumbai Don’ in Rahul Dholakia’s“ Raees” in Sharuk Khan Played the leading role, was released in 2017. His upcoming movie is “Saaho” directed by Sujeeth, which is about to be released in 2018.

Jha was undergoing medical treatments in Kokhilaben Hospital in Mumbai. His wife Pankaja was with him during the last moments. Born on September 2 in Bihar’s Madhubani area.

